Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

