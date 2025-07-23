Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 57.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Exelixis by 16.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Exelixis by 442.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 423,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the sale, the director owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,096.30. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

