Madison Asset Management LLC Has $465.28 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,857 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 5.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $465,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

