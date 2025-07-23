Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 71,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3%

BABA opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $287.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

