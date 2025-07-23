Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $393,736,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Shares of BA opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

