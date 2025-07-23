Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 22nd

CSX, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Teck Resources are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, market or distribute fertilizers and related agricultural chemicals. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the agricultural sector, since demand for fertilizers typically rises and falls with planting seasons, crop?price trends and global food?production needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,165,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,867. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.96. 1,382,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,565. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.19.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.99. 871,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,847. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $281.19. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.81.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 13,618,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,316,318. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 974,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,822. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,061. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,465. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

