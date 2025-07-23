Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,298. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This represents a 21.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,576,223. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.99, a PEG ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.79.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

