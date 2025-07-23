WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.02 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

