City National Bank of Florida MSD Purchases Shares of 1,570 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. The company has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

