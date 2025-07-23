WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total transaction of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $720.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $830.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.09, a P/E/G ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

