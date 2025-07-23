Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 173.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.