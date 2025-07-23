Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 899 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $151.90 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

