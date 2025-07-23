Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

