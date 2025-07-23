Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,140,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,134,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 680,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after buying an additional 335,430 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.