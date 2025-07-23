Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Position Cut by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 0.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Realty Income by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.6%

O opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.