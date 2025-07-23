iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.