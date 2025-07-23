Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after buying an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after buying an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after buying an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after buying an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.