M1 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,044,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

