Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $226.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

