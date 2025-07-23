Burney Co. Purchases 13,638 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $421.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.17 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.94 and a 200 day moving average of $430.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

