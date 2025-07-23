Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,465,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,042,000 after acquiring an additional 288,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after buying an additional 556,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,699,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aflac by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,676,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,400,000 after buying an additional 263,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

