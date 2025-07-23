Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $279.06 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average of $282.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

