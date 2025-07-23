Burney Co. Sells 526 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $5,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

