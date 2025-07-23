Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.22 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 576820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 202.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

