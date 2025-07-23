Burney Co. Cuts Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.