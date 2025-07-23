Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 402.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,954 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

