JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 997,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

RTX stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $131.70. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

