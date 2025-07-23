Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) vs. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Critical Analysis

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Moelis & Company and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 1 4 2 0 2.14 Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 11 0 2.58

Moelis & Company currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $80.39, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Moelis & Company pays out 119.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 13.22% 40.89% 15.58% Wells Fargo & Company 16.82% 12.29% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Wells Fargo & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.64 $136.02 million $2.18 32.36 Wells Fargo & Company $125.40 billion 2.14 $19.72 billion $5.84 14.12

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Moelis & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

