Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $345.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $347.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

