Triumph Capital Management Has $6.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 101,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
