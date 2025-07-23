iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.98 and last traded at $113.04, with a volume of 79667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 84,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

