Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

