Triumph Capital Management Buys 1,993 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.0% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.