IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.
IQVIA stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
