Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.80.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
