Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.5% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

