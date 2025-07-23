Ames National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ames National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.4% of Ames National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ames National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,927,000 after buying an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

