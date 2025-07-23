Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $706,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,669.16. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.