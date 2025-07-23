KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $21.89 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.