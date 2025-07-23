Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in HP were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

