Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $239,000 Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 156.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $47.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

