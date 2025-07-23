Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.93.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

