J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

