Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

