Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.8%

BRO stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

