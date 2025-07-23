Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after acquiring an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

