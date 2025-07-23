IMA Advisory Services Inc. Invests $6.65 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 135,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
