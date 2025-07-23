Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

