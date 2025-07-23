J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228,461 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after buying an additional 244,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

