IMA Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,874,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

